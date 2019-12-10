Hit and run survivor speaks out on pedestrian fatalities

When Kate Sylvia-Root was asked what she would say to the two people who hit her then drove off she responded with this.

"I don't think you'd be so afraid of what punishment is going to come down upon you that you cannot stop and look out for human life," Sylvia-Root said.

Sylvia-Root was running near Bennington Lake on Memorial Day 2017. As she crossed over the entrance to the neighborhood, a car with two young adults inside pulled in and hit her.

"There were two people in the car which was even more horrifying that somebody I looked straight in the eye saw me get hit and kept going," Sylvia-Root said.

Sylvia-Root's feet were pinned as she bounced off the car. But that wasn't even the worse part.

"I see them driving and saw them turn around and assumed they were coming back but nope, they just drove straight out of the neighborhood," Sylvia-Root said.

She was left with severe road rash, a fractured foot, and sky-high ER bills. But, she escaped a growing statistic. The state reports 24 pedestrian deaths in 2018 and 20 the year before. Both, more than previous years.

Sylvia-Root's close call has changed her life.

"How I run, when I run and where I run. I choose my streets very very carefully," Sylvia-Root said.

She also runs with her one-year-old son now. She said more now that even she is hyper-aware when running.

Sylvia-Root is trying to help a woman who was the latest victim. She was hit Saturday night in Sylvia-Root's neighborhood. She is trying to help with medical bills and encourages people to donate at...

https://www.gofundme.com/f/52nd-st-pedestrian-hit-and-run