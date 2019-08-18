Hit-and-run driver in custody after I-80 crash that injured three

A Colorado man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a traffic accident on Interstate 80 that injured three people, one critically, and shut down three lanes of eastbound traffic near 42nd Street for more than four hours.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers were called to I-80 and 42nd in response to a two vehicle accident.

Investigators said Rodrigo Amaya, 21, of Colorado Springs, was eastbound in a Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back end of an eastbound Jeep Compass.

The impact forced the Jeep to spin and roll before it came to a stop on the 42nd Street off ramp. Police say Amaya kept going, leaving the scene of the accident, but his Dodge had been damaged in the crash and eventually came to a stop at the Interstate 480 and Highway 75 split. Amaya was arrested by officers responding to the accident.

All three occupants of the Jeep were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old Omaha woman suffered internal chest injuries and was listed in critical condition in the hospital Sunday. She was a passenger in the Jeep. A 40-year-old Omaha man, also a passenger, suffered a head laceration. The driver, a 42-year-old Omaha man, suffered neck and back pain.

Rodrigo Amaya was booked for:



DUI-Serious Bodily Injury

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

Possession With Intent to Deliver - THC Oil

DUI-1st

Reckless Driving

Driving Under Suspension

Possession of Marijuana - less than one oz.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 where shut down until 8:15 a.m.

