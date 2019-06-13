Hit-and-run driver damages tanker's fuel line causing 400 gallon spill

Authorities say an estimated 400 gallons of fuel leaked out of a tanker delivering gasoline into the underground tanks of a Lincoln Kwik Shop Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to 14th and Adams shortly before 8 a.m. for a Hazardous Materials Response.

Investigators say a vehicle ran over the hose as the tanker was delivering the fuel, causing the leak. That vehicle then left the scene. Police are investigating.

According to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, most of spilled fuel went into a nearby grassy area.

Battalion Chief Gegg said the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department was on scene and will bring in a contractor to work on keeping the fuel from getting into the groundwater. The process could be a day-long operation involving digging up the dirt and removing the fuel.

Roads in the area were closed during the morning commute but were back open.