Hit-and-run crash leaves victim with broken truck and little else

A hit-and-run accident left an Omaha man hurting for answers. The run driver has been located but little else has been resolved.

Terry Cloyd has a broken pickup truck and a lot of questions after a hit-and-run driver slipped through cracks in the law.

An old pickup provided Terry Cloyd with transportation until it was totaled in the collision.

Cloyd said, “I’ve been delaying doctors appointments. Like I say, I’m supposed to go up there and have the cancer checked out.”

And Cloyd has other medical bills coming in since the November crash that sent Terry and his wife to the hospital.

An older pickup like Cloyd’s doesn’t have airbags but the impact of the crash is evident. The steering wheel bent to the side.

The police report illustrates that Cloyd turned left on green and got hit by a car that two witnessed said had run a red light and left the scene.

“I was dazed and confused sitting there,” Terry said.

But police cleared up the case when the other driver eventually called in. She pleaded guilty to not having a driver’s license and disobeying a traffic light - both $75 fines. A Leaving the Scene charge wasn’t filed because the city prosecutor says the hit-and-run driver self-reported within a reasonable time the same day.

Cloyd said, “I think they should get a fine and replace what I lost and pay for the medical bills.”

But insurance information for the hit-and-run driver is blank on the accident report which indicates the car belonged to someone else. According to Omaha Police, in Nebraska, a driver can only be cited for No Proof of Insurance if they are the registered owner.

Terry Cloyd said, “I just want something to be fair about it. It wasn’t like I did anything wrong. I was just making a left hand turn.”

Cloyd says like the driver who ran a red light, the bills from the crash didn’t stop.

The victim says he only carried liability insurance. The city prosecutor says police didn’t ticket the other driver for No Proof of Insurance so that's why the other charge wasn't filed. Our attempts to contact the other driver haven’t been successful.

