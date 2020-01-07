Hit and Run suspect turns himself in after surveillance posted to social media

A southwest Omaha family knows who smashed into their vehicle and drove away. Six on Your Side first showed us a video of the early morning crash and a driver has come forward.

It’s harder to get away with a hit and run.

Rich Kottich, the victim said, “It pushed my truck 10 feet down from where it was parked.”

Kottich sleeps through a 3:30 a.m. crash but a video posted on social media can be a wakeup call for a hit and run driver.

Kottich said, “My insurance company made a comment yesterday that’s the first time they’ve ever had that they know of somebody reporting themselves and turning themselves in on a hit and run.”

The crash was Sunday morning December 29th and later that day attorney Randy Paragas says he got a call from the hit and run driver.

Paragas said, “My client is a good young man and he’s a college student and he just made a mistake and did the right thing immediately after contacting me.”

Paragas says he left a voice message with the Douglas County Sheriff’s accident unit less than 24-hours after the Sunday crash and because of the holiday, arranged for the driver to turn himself in later that week.

Paragas said, “He is fully cooperating with his insurance company and they’ve agreed to take 100 percent liability.”

The hit and run driver cited by sheriff deputies for leaving the scene.

Kottich said, “They had relayed to me that he had admitted drinking and I was hoping that I knew he felt guilty about what he did but I was hoping he’d come forward a little sooner.”

Though the driver came forward too late for alcohol testing deputies worked hard to solve the hit and run.

The trained accident investigators at the sheriff’s office knocked on doors not only to ask potential witnesses what they saw or heard, but also what they recorded.”

Captain Wayne Hudson with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s not a good thing to drive off right now because, with so many cameras out there, ring cameras and things of that nature, we’re going to get some type of evidence where we can track down a person.”

It shouldn’t come to that says this victim of a hit and run.

Kottich said, “Don’t wait so long, fess up and tell the truth and be honest.”

Leaving the scene of an accident and failure to furnish information is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The 22-year-old driver has no other traffic offenses on his record.

