Hit and Run suspect arrested after battle with State Trooper

A Council Bluffs man is in custody for assaulting an officer following a confrontation with a Nebraska State Trooper in Gretna.

It happened in the parking lot of Nebraska Crossing shortly after 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators said that a Dodge Dakota believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run near 108th and L streets had been reported westbound on Interstate 80 toward Gretna. A second hit-and-run was then reported in the Nebraska Crossing parking lot and a trooper located the vehicle. NSP said Jared Raymon, 44, was sleeping inside.

The trooper knocked on the window several times to awaken the driver. The Patrol said that the driver woke up and "immediately threw open the door, striking the trooper in the chest."

The man, later identified as Raymon, got out of the Dakota and authorities said he charged at the trooper, initiating a physical altercation.

The battle continued until the trooper deployed a TASER and Raymon was arrested.

Troopers searched the vehicle. They found an open alcohol container, a firearm concealed in a backpack, and several containers of marijuana. NSP said Raymon had a BAC of .171.

He was arrested for Assault on an Officer; Hit-and-Run; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Open Container; Obstructing a Peace Officer; Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana – less than one ounce and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Raymon was medically cleared by EMTs on scene and jailed in Sarpy County.