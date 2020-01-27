History of sacred tribal rock turned monument rethought

An effort is underway to more fully tell the story of a boulder that was a sacred prayer rock for a Native American tribe before it was moved to Lawrence and inscribed with the names of the city's founders.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that members of the Kanza tribe went to the 23-ton red quartzite Shunganunga boulder to make offerings and pray before they were forcibly removed to Oklahoma in 1873.

No mention was made of the tribe when the boulder was made into a monument for the City of Lawrence.

The effort to increase interest in the boulder is called Between the Rock and a Hard Place.