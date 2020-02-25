Historic park covered in graffiti frustrates residents

One of Omaha’s oldest parks has been the target of vandalism with graffiti, tagged trees, and rocks scattered throughout Elmwood Park. Some of it included some violent messages.

“To me, I don't see the purpose of it being there. It just looks kinda trashy,” said Joshua Schmidt.

Graffiti, it's all over. These two UNO students are turned off by the politically charged and hateful speech that is depicted throughout Elmwood Park near their campus.

“Just saying oh f this and f that and f this person…doesn’t help anyone,” said Tatenda Chivero. It's like anything else, it’s not supposed to be there. This is a nature area, we should see nature…leave the rocks alone.”

The city knows this is a problem. There’s a clean tunnel where graffiti used to cover the walls.

“It's costing taxpayer money to come and clean this off…which that money out of my pocket that I rather keep in my pocket,” said Chivero.

Also scattered throughout the park, messages of peace and love.

“I understand that because that kind of think is helpful to people when they see that,” said Chivero. “If you want to spread a positive message I think you can do another way to do so without damaging the area around here.”

The city tells me they keep an eye on the graffiti and paint over it as needed. The city has a caretaker that lives at the park and will clean up the graffiti, weather permitting.