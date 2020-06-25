Historic Plattsmouth school to become apartments

A $10,000,000 investment will develop Plattsmouth historic high school into apartments.

The more than 100-year-old building was used as a school until the '70s and has sat vacant ever since.

"This building is just a couple years from being demolished because the vandalism, the wear and tear of sitting empty for years," Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said.

Years of trying to find an investor willing to commit the time and effort led them to Matt Dougherty and MDX Developemnt LLC. They're charged with transforming the crumbling school into a three-building, 41 apartment complex.

"We're flattered to part of something like this. Historic projects, a building like this, are great when you get done but it takes a lot of money a lot of capital to do it right," Dougherty said.

Not only will the development breathe new life into the building, it will create housing the will be much needed in coming years.

"We have some new businesses coming, a manufacturing plant coming into town. There will be jobs and this will be housing for some of the folks coming into work," Lambert said.

Vereo Resources will be expanding it's Plattsmouth operation, which should add another 200 jobs in the area.

"It will enhance the community tremendously in many ways," Lambert said.

Renovations are expected to begin early next 2021 and will be ready for residence in a year and a half. With plans in place, Mayor Lambert is thrilled to know the old high school will be restored to its former glory.

"This is part of the heart of our community. Many people have either graduated from this school or know someone who has. We're just so pleased and excited that it is given a new life," Lambert said.

The exact end date isn't set in stone. The developers said because o the pandemic they're making sure to put health and safety first.