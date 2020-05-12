Hispanic community makes a plea for more testing, as number of COVID-19 cases soar

The Hispanic community is making a plea; 6 News has learned local leaders met with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Tuesday calling for more testing.

“What are we going to do because this community is going to suffer tremendously,” Sergio Sosa, Executive Director, Heartland Workers Center."

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | href="https://dogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/21bec056a9a6449abcca89a329868fd6" target="_blank">Metro cases

As of Tuesday, in Douglas County the Hispanic community accounts for nearly half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19. Local leaders are pointing to a lack a safety measures at meat packing plants as a big part of the problem

“We are talking about human beings, putting themselves on the line to produce the meat that we are eating tonight,” said Sosa.

In a meeting late Tuesday afternoon local leaders called on Governor Ricketts to bring more testing into Hispanic communities.

If you want to be tested you have to do it online,” said Sosa. “Our people do not have internet access and they working, they don’t have time to do that.”

An expert at UNMC agrees more testing is needed in Hispanic communities.

“And also it is important that we promote where these communities, these minorities can get access to testing,” said Dr. Armando De Alba Rosales, a faculty member at UNMC. “Because the health care system can be very difficult to navigation of the health care system can be very confusing.”

Earlier Tuesday Governor Ricketts pointed to a clinic in South Omaha that’s already doing testing.

“For example One World has been doing roughly 100 tests a day and we have been in conversations with them about how to ramp that up even higher,” said the governor.

One World told 6 News they need that help now. In an update from local leaders after meeting with the governor, they said the state is working with them and they are hopeful more testing will be on its way.

