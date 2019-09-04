His ex-wife is charged with bigamy; a judge ordered him to pay nearly $100K in spousal support

Mark Athans and Charity Lenee Parchem said “I do” in August 2017.

They vowed to be together until death did them part, but only lasted a few months later.

Athans told KRIV his adult son ran a background check on Parchem, which turned out to be the thread that unraveled the marriage.

Court records showed she had been married three times before Athans. Investigators only managed to find proof of one divorce, KTRK reported.

Parchem was indicted on a bigamy charge earlier this year. Athans’ legal team tried to bring up the indictment in his divorce settlement, but Judge Patrice McDonald refused.

She reportedly ordered him to pay $96,000 in spousal support and legal fees. And if he doesn’t pay, he could be jailed.

“What am I supposed to tell my son?" Athans asked. "‘I’m sorry, son, but I’ve got to go to jail for 18 months.’ I’m not trapped. I’m up against the wall. My last resort was to bring this before the public. Hopefully, the public can show, if anything, how bad this has gotten. It shouldn’t have gotten this far. The court is responsible for this.”

Athans’ son is on the autism spectrum and since his mother died, Athans is his sole provider.

“Why? What did I do wrong? I tried my best to do for somebody that I fell in love with that I thought had good intentions. She didn’t,” Athans said.

McDonald’s office declined to comment on the ongoing case because it is still being heard in her court.

