Highway cleanup continues in wake of slick Sunday travel

Nebraska State Patrol social media post
By  | 
Posted:

Not even a blue-sky Monday was enough to fully solve our slip-and-slide Sunday without help from the wreckage removers.

The late-December blanket of snow that tucked us in over the weekend caused a slew of accidents resulting in the closure of stretches along Interstate 80 and a booming business for tow truck operators.

The Nebraska State Patrol did a Sunday crash tally. Troopers handled 20 accidents and 233 Motorist Assists.

The clean-up continued on Monday with more favorable conditions to work in but it still included a collection of bent metal to wrangle off of shoulders and out of medians.

Semi accident

NSP photo
Nebraska State Patrol photo
NSP photo
Nebraska State Patrol photo
NSP photo
Nebraska State Patrol photo
NSP photo
Nebraska State Patrol photo
 