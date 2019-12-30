Highway cleanup continues in wake of slick Sunday travel

Not even a blue-sky Monday was enough to fully solve our slip-and-slide Sunday without help from the wreckage removers.

The late-December blanket of snow that tucked us in over the weekend caused a slew of accidents resulting in the closure of stretches along Interstate 80 and a booming business for tow truck operators.

The Nebraska State Patrol did a Sunday crash tally. Troopers handled 20 accidents and 233 Motorist Assists.

The clean-up continued on Monday with more favorable conditions to work in but it still included a collection of bent metal to wrangle off of shoulders and out of medians.