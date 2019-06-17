Highway 75 motorcycle crash at Ames affects northbound traffic

Updated: Mon 6:02 PM, Jun 17, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A motorcycle crash on Highway 75 northbound at Ames Avenue was affecting all northbound traffic at one point during rush hour Monday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted that all northbound Highway 75 traffic must exit at Lake Street.


Highway 75 traffic was also closed at Cuming Street, and drivers were told to expect long delays.


About 5:50 p.m., NDOT reported a tow truck was at the scene, but that two lanes remained closed.

A school bus and another vehicle were stopped near the crash scene. It is unclear whether the vehicles were involved in the crash.

