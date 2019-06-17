Highway 75 motorcycle crash at Ames affects northbound traffic

A motorcycle crash on Highway 75 northbound at Ames Avenue was affecting all northbound traffic at one point during rush hour Monday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted that all northbound Highway 75 traffic must exit at Lake Street.

#OMAHA CRASH HWY 75NB @ AMES all traffic must exit @ lake expect long delays use alt. route pic.twitter.com/L7OMX1KHTB — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 17, 2019

Highway 75 traffic was also closed at Cuming Street, and drivers were told to expect long delays.

75 closed @ cuming st. expect long delays use alt. route pic.twitter.com/MdII47jTDc — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 17, 2019

About 5:50 p.m., NDOT reported a tow truck was at the scene, but that two lanes remained closed.

A school bus and another vehicle were stopped near the crash scene. It is unclear whether the vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Watch 6 News for updates.