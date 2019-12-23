Highway-59 closed in both directions near Harlan, Iowa due to crash

According to Iowa 511, Highway-59 is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon between Interstate-80 and Harlan, Iowa on River Avenue.

The crash happened in a construction zone at a controlled intersection.

According to a law enforcement official, more than one victim has been transported from the scene to the hospital. Life flight has also been used.

A detour is set up to the first exit of Harlan at Elk Horn.

More details will be released as they become available.