One dead, seven hurt in crash on Highway 370

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 370.

The crash happened at the highway's intersection with 192nd Street.

At least three ambulances were at the scene following the crash; one left with active lights and sirens. The westbound portion of the highway was closed from 180th to 192nd streets so that Lifenet helicopter could land near the crash scene.

According to Sheriff Jeff Davis, there is a reported four cars involved, one dead, and seven injured.

