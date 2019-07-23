Highway 34 crash near La Platte kills two men

Two men were killed in a crash Tuesday morning along Highway 34, between Highway 75 and the Missouri River, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office reported.

At 10:42 a.m., Bellevue Fire first-responders were sent to a crash at that location, the Sheriff's Office report states.

Two men were reported dead at the scene, the report states.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Traffic on Highway 34 was shut down in both directions between the Kennedy Freeway (Highway 75) and Harlan Lewis Road following the crash, according to a tweet from Sarpy County 911.