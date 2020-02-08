Highway-275 now open following ice jams on the Elkhorn River

We have some good news and bad news when it comes to that ice jam on the Elkhorn River. The good? Highway 275 is back open -- the bad? Experts don't expect that jam to pass anytime soon.

Ice jams on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, clogged the Highway 275 bridge over the Elkhorn River, causing flooding near West Point and prompting authorities to close a stretch of the roadway south of West Point. (Courtesy of Scribner Police)

This is all happening near Scribner. That's in Dodge County you would have to drive a little farther to run into it. It's where the 275 bridge crosses the Elkhorn River.

Today, NDOT announced that Highway-275 is back open after water started flowing over the top of the road, but The National Weather Service tweeted out yesterday that the ice jam isn't expected to break up soon. They say the flooding may continue into next week and beyond.

