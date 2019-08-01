HEARTLAND FLOOD: Highway 2 connector to Interstate 29 re-opens

Closed since May due to flood damage, a major roadway connecting Interstate 29 to the Nebraska City area — crossing the Missouri River — was re-opened Thursday.

Iowa Department of Transportation has "restored limited mobility" to Highway 2 west of the I-29 interchange, according to an IDOT release.

"The contractor has completed temporary pavement in the damaged areas of the westbound lanes of Iowa 2 from I-29 to the Missouri River," the release states.

Two-lane traffic has been routed along the westbound lanes, and is expected to remain that way until next Spring, when work is completed on the levee and an overflow bridge, the release states.