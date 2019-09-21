High water retains grip on metro area travel routes

The Iowa Department of Transportation camera at Honey Creek told the story of the continuing chokehold Saturday morning. A portion of I-29 remained shut down and I-680 had been added to the out-of-business list between 29 and the Missouri River.

That section of 680 was shut down at 10 p.m. Friday. I-29 had been closed between Crescent and Loveland early Friday morning.

IDOT said the closed portion of 29 would likely remain shut down over the weekend.

In addition, IDOT noted that relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems might not be reliable as closure changes happen rapidly and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.

Here are some navigation options to help you keep track of what travel routes are functional:

