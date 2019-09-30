High speeds near 55th and Center streets worry neighboring businesses

More than 100 people have signed a petition urging the city to take another look at a dangerous stretch of road on Center Street. Neighbors worry something more awful will have to happen before they see change.

A bus stop at 55th and Center streets is completely demolished after a hit and run accident over the weekend.

A business near the bus stop, Intercultural Senior Center, worries that a curve on this stretch of road makes this area especially dangerous. They hope that the issue catches the attention of city leaders before it’s too late.

“I think it’s dangerous. We don’t want nothing else to happen. The accident that happened Friday night came so close to our windows that we’re afraid one of these days our building will be destroyed,” said Carolina Padilla with the Intercultural Senior Center.

This isn’t the first time.

Three weeks ago, two were seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash, neighbors say the road was suddenly safer because it had been shut down for four hours.

“Someone driving won’t be cautious enough and they’re going to hit someone and have something very tragic,” said Padilla.

This is Councilman Chris Jerram’s district. He knows about the speeding issues on Center. He told 6 News today that he’s forwarded a request to the traffic engineer for consideration to add signals to help people who want to turn northbound. Jerram also requested monthly speed enforcement from Omaha Police from 52nd to 58th streets.

