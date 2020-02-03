High-speed rollover crash near 50th and Blondo leaves 1 critically injured

Omaha Police say a man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a high-speed rollover crash overnight Sunday.

Officers and rescue crews were called to 50th and Blondo streets just after midnight.

Investigators say a Dodge Challenger was speeding east on Blondo when a driver ran a stop sign at North 50th Street. The car went off the road, hit a wooden utility pole, a fence, and then rolled. It then hit a tree before coming to a stop.

The driver was partially ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.

Two passengers had minor injuries.

Police say alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt were all considered factors in the crash.