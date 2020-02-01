High-speed chase leads to arrest of suspected sex offender in Council Bluffs

A man wanted on a sex offender warrant out of Douglas County lead deputies on a wild chase in Pottawattamie County Saturday afternoon.

Speeds reached dangerous levels on rural roads and now that man is behind bars facing numerous charges.

This is where the pursuit came to an end just a couple of hours ago. A deputy used a pit maneuver here at the corner of Pioneer Trail and Traceview loop to stop the driver.

Deputies identified the driver as Nicholas Harms.

Officials say they attempted to stop harms for a traffic violation and harms took off. The speed at times reaching over 100 miles per hour. Once the vehicle was getting close to neighborhoods and speeds started to slow down-- they decided to end the pursuit using a pit maneuver.

"Now he's getting into neighborhoods being very reckless, going 110-115 mph so you just need to bring it to an end before someone else gets hurt,” said Nick Andor with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured. Harms is now in Pottawattamie County jail facing eluding charges in addition to the sex offender warrant out of Douglas County.

