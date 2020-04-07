High schools seniors adjust to a new normal while preparing for college

Many seniors, like Desyree' McGhee, left for spring break not knowing their high school experience was over.

"At first the when they canceled for one week I was like 'yes another week of spring break.' And then they canceled the next week and then it was like wait a minute," the senior said.

Now that she's finishing high school virtually there is a chance that is how she may have to begin her college career.

"They're planning on keeping their traditional. So move-in in August and still be able to stay on campus and going to classes on campus and stuff like that. But if not they will be moving more towards online classes," McGhee explained.

McGhee had a chance to visit her college of choice during spring break.

However, other students weren't so lucky. The closest they'll get to a campus is through virtual tours.

"Students can go into our website and they can get a tour of the housing facilities, and they can see 3D kind of the real state features of the housing facility. So they can still get excited," the Director of Undergraduate Admissions at University of Nebraska at Omaha, Lina Stover, explained.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha says they have been doing their best to work with potential incoming students. They are relying on social media.

"We have a joke in admissions that says that you can't spell admissions without flexibility," Stover said.

The priority deadline to apply for financial aid was pushed back one month. It is now May 1st.

Stover also advised students to keep in contact with their admissions counselor.

"Having the conversations and asking those questions. 'Okay I'm interested in theater. Tell me about your theater productions,'" she added.

Most importantly she said to relax and take time to make the right decision.

McGhee said she's taking advantage of this time.

"Usually I'm busy. Going going going. So I've just been taking this time to spend with my family," she said.