High school districts basketball scores (Feb. 29)

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Here are the Class A high school scores from Saturday, Feb. 29, and a look at where the districts brackets stand:
A-1:
Bellevue West - 75
Norfolk - 41
The T-birds will host Lincoln Southeast in the district final Monday night at 7 p.m.
A-2:
Millard North - 69
Lincoln Southwest - 50
The Mustangs will play Kearney in the district final Tuesday night.
A-3:
Omaha Central - 70
Elkhorn South - 57
Central hosts Gretna in the district final Monday at 7 p.m.
A-4:
Westside - 72
Omaha North - 66
Millard South - 43
Papillion-La Vista - 55
The Warriors and Monarchs play in the district final on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
A-5:
Papillion-La Vista South - 52
Lincoln Northeast - 54
Millard West - 39
Elkhorn - 40
The A-5 district final will be played Monday night at 7 p.m.
A-6:
Creighton Prep - 68
Lincoln East - 55
Grand Island - 76
Bellevue East - 71
The Junior Jays host the Islanders in the district final on Monday night.
A-7:
Omaha South - 81
Omaha Benson - 76
Omaha Burke - 41
Lincoln Pius - 71
South faces Pius in the district final on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.