High school districts basketball scores (Feb. 29)

Here are the Class A high school scores from Saturday, Feb. 29, and a look at where the districts brackets stand:

A-1:

Bellevue West - 75

Norfolk - 41

The T-birds will host Lincoln Southeast in the district final Monday night at 7 p.m.

A-2:

Millard North - 69

Lincoln Southwest - 50

The Mustangs will play Kearney in the district final Tuesday night.

A-3:

Omaha Central - 70

Elkhorn South - 57

Central hosts Gretna in the district final Monday at 7 p.m.

A-4:

Westside - 72

Omaha North - 66

Millard South - 43

Papillion-La Vista - 55

The Warriors and Monarchs play in the district final on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

A-5:

Papillion-La Vista South - 52

Lincoln Northeast - 54

Millard West - 39

Elkhorn - 40

The A-5 district final will be played Monday night at 7 p.m.

A-6:

Creighton Prep - 68

Lincoln East - 55

Grand Island - 76

Bellevue East - 71

The Junior Jays host the Islanders in the district final on Monday night.

A-7:

Omaha South - 81

Omaha Benson - 76

Omaha Burke - 41

Lincoln Pius - 71

South faces Pius in the district final on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.