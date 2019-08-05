High butterfly populations might cause issues for soybean farmers this year

Overwhelming populations of the Painted Lady Butterfly are beautiful to see but might be causing havoc to Nebraska soybean plants.

Carter Oliver, with Harrison County extension, said, “Been getting a lot of calls from people mostly that have been driving down the road seeing them hit against their windshields trying to figure out what they are and why are there so many.”

It is typical for this butterfly to migrate through Nebraska during this time of year, but according to experts, these numbers are out of the ordinary and might be causing issues for Farmers in the area.

Soybean farmers like Curt Mether are hoping to avoid spraying again if they can help it.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of them painted lady butterflies and they’ve been really devastating on the beans we’ve already sprayed twice,” said Mether.

Mether has 600 acres of soybeans under cultivation. So far, two generations or “flushes” of the Painted Lady butterfly caterpillars have attacked his crop.

According to experts, this is the heaviest population in decades.

“This is the worst butterfly problem we’ve ever had,” said Mether. “The trouble is they eat all the green material they eat all the leaves so that they can’t capture the sunlight and the nutrients they need.”

According to Mether, farmers are the kind of people who will push through and make it work through whatever it takes. He hopes his beans are mature enough to withstand the last round of caterpillars expected to invade.

