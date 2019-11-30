Heroes honored at Nebraska and Iowa Heroes Game

When the Wilke family, of Columbus, learned that James Wilke was asked to help during the 2019 floods, the request came as no surprise. But that was the last time his family would see him.

James was remembered on Friday, along with Katie Gudenkauf, a nurse practitioner from Iowa. Both were honored as heroes as Nebraska and Iowa took the field for Friday's Heroes Game at Memorial Stadium.

James Wilke lost his life in the flood. He answered the call to help with recovery and died when a bridge collapsed beneath him. His wife Rachel said helping is just what he did.

"I'm just so proud that the state of Nebraska thought what he did was so heroic," she said, "because, really, this is just something he would have done - jump in the tractor and help people."

Rachel said it was an honor to see a whole state remember her husband as a hero on Friday. She said James just did what he had to do to help others.

The other honoree Friday, Katie Gudenkauf, earned the stadium's salute for helping to save the life of a soccer player who collapsed last March.

Katie graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque in 2018 and now practices at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wisconsin.