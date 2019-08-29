Here's what to expect at Memorial Stadium for the 2019 football season

The Huskers kick off the 2019 season on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, taking on South Alabama in an 11 a.m. game.

Husker fans will see limited changes at the stadium this fall as college football celebrates its 150th season. One significant change to the Huskers’ game-day routine will be the Unity Walk path when the team arrives at Memorial Stadium to begin preparations for each home game.

Here's a closer look at what fans should watch for in 2019:

Unity Walk



The Nebraska football team will arrive at Memorial Stadium approximately two hours and 15 minutes before home games (approximately 8:40-8:45 a.m. this Saturday). Fans are encouraged to gather on the East side of Memorial Stadium to welcome the team at this time.

The Unity Walk will have a slightly different path this season. After proceeding through the East Stadium loop, the team will unload the buses near the bell tower on the south side of the loop. From there the team will walk through the parking lot on the east side of the stadium, past the national championship and Coach Devaney statues outside and enter the stadium through Gate 20.

Fans will be alerted when the buses depart the team hotel by a short burst of fireworks at the stadium. This will signal that the team will arrive at the Stadium in approximately 8-10 minutes.

Spirit Squad Changes



Fans will notice changes to the Husker Spirit Squad for the 2019-20 season, beginning with Saturday’s game against South Alabama.

The Spirit Squad will resume basic stunting and tumbling as part of its regular routines, enhancing the game-day experience for Husker fans.

The new policy allows for tumbling and basic one-high stunting, but does not include other elements such as basket tosses and multi-level pyramid stunting.

The 2019-20 Husker Spirit Squad includes six male squad members.

Husker Nation Pavilion



The Husker Nation Pavilion will once again take place at the Ed Weir Track and as always will be free and open to the public. The primary entrance to the Husker Nation Pavilion will be on the South side of Ed Weir Stadium near the columns.

The Husker Nation Pavilion features various forms of family fun and games for kids of all ages. Inflatable games (weather permitting) will be a regular feature, including an obstacle course, quarterback toss, hoops tic-tac-toe, hoops hotshot, and baseball toss. Face painting will also be available.

Fans may sit in the Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium and have the opportunity to meet friends before the game or watch a game on the Ed Weir video board.

The Husker Nation Pavilion will open three hours before kickoff (8 a.m. this Saturday).

Updated weekly information on the Husker Nation Pavilion will be posted here.

Osborne Athletic Complex Lobby



The Osborne Athletic Complex lobby will once again open four hours before kickoff and remain open until one hour before kickoff.

Husker Fan Shop Locations



Nebraska fans will have numerous locations to buy the latest Husker apparel for the 2019 season. The Husker Fan Shop locations at the East Stadium (Gate 18), Pinnacle Bank Arena and the College of Business are open on a daily basis and will also be open on Husker game days.

Additional Husker Fan Shop locations on Saturdays will include tent or trailer locations outside the Stadium near Gate 2, Gate 22, by the Ticket Office on Stadium Drive, at the base of the pedestrian bridge at the North end of Stadium Drive and a location by the Hawks Center. Inside the Stadium, Husker Fan Shop satellite locations are near Gate 6 (West), Gate 14 (NE), Gate 12 (NW), the West Stadium Club and the East Stadium Club.

POW/MIA Chair



Each game this season, a decorated veteran of U.S. military service will take his or her post next to this unoccupied chair in honor of the more than 800 Nebraskans lost in combat, but whose fate remains “UNKNOWN.” The chair is located in North Memorial Stadium Section 33, Row 18, Seat 27.

Nebraska will salute all Veteran's and active military at the Oct. 26 game vs. Indiana.

The Husker Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College



The Husker Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College will once again begin its coverage of Nebraska football games five hours before kickoff (6 a.m. this Saturday). The network will continue with coverage for approximately four hours after the conclusion of the game, including an exclusive one-on-one interview with Head Coach Scott Frost.

Commercial Break Clocks



A clock showing the time remaining in each media break will again be visible in Memorial Stadium. The new feature will allow fans to know when game action will resume on the field. The commercial break clock can be found on the upper east ribbon board near the south end.

Captioning



For the first time in 2019, open captioning of public address announcements, referee announcements and emergency messages will be available on the ribbon boards on the facades of the East and West balconies of Memorial Stadium.

Special Events for 2019 Season



Nebraska will take part in the College Football 150 celebration throughout the year. The Huskers will wear a uniform patch throughout the year to honor this special anniversary in the history of the game.

As the University of Nebraska recognizes its 150th anniversary, Homecoming festivities for the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern will focus on the N150 celebration.

Nebraska’s special events and recognitions will begin this weekend. On Friday, the 2019 class of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame will be enshrined in a private ceremony and reception. The class will also be honored on the field between the first and second quarter of Saturday’s game. Nebraska will also honor the 50th anniversary of the Husker Power program this weekend. A private event honoring the Husker Power 50 team will be held on Friday evening and there will be an on-field recognition during the first quarter of Saturday’s game.



Other special dates for the 2019 season including the following:



Sept. 14 vs. Northern Illinois: Red Cross Day/First Responders Day, Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

Oct. 5 vs. Northwestern: Homecoming, Nebraska 150

Oct. 26 vs. Indiana: Veteran’s Day and Military Salute

Nov. 29 vs. Iowa: Senior Day, Heroes Game

Other

