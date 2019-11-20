Hepatitis A reports linked to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme in September

Hepatitis A reports announced earlier this month have been traced to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme in September, health agencies say.

(MGN)

According to a Douglas County Health Department statement released Wednesday afternoon, those infected all purchased fresh, non-organic blackberries on sale Sept. 9-30 at Fresh Thyme.

Health officials said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the cases were not linked to one specific Fresh Thyme location, grower, or brand.

The four cases reported in Douglas County have been linked to two other cases in Nebraska as well as other cases in Indiana and Wisconsin, the release states. Six of the 11 people affected have been released from the hospital.

"If you're vaccinated against Hepatitis A, then you're protected against infection," DCHD Senior Epidemiologist Dr. Anne O'Keefe said.

Health officials were able to narrow down the contamination through interviews and in some cases, shopping data from cards.

Authorities said they believe any contaminated blackberries have been removed from retail shelves; but freezing doesn't kill the virus, so anyone who might have frozen blackberries purchased from Fresh Thyme during those dates is advised to discard the fruit.

If you think you might have eaten such blackberries in recent weeks, DCHD advises you to contact your health-care provider for preventative care.

A health alert network update was sent to all health care providers in the community in order to inform patient care.

Authorities have not yet determined the production source of the contamination, the release states. This is an ongoing investigation that now involves the FDA.

An investigation into the Hepatitis A occurrences was first reported earlier this month.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Three Rivers Public Health Department in Fremont have been working with the Douglas County Health Department to determine the source of the exposure, the release states.

According to the DCHD, symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and/or joint pain; severe stomach pains and diarrhea (mainly in children); and jaundice, which causes yellow skin or eyes, dark urine, and clay‐colored bowel movements.

In rare cases, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure, the release states.

Health officials advise anyone diagnosed with Hepatitis A to not work with or prepare food for a week after symptoms begin and not return to that work until the symptoms have been gone for a minimum of 24 hours.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.