Two new members joined the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo today.

Two king penguin chicks, who hatched in March, will now be available to view in the Antarctic penguin habitat.

The two chicks will remain in their “chick pen” until their feathers become waterproof and they can join the other penguins.

Uniquely, these chicks were raised by two males instead of a male and female. They are fed daily, by hand, inside the exhibit at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.