Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes endangered Eastern mountain bongo calf

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed another baby into the world. Marvin, an Eastern mountain Bongo calf was born on Sept. 13, 2019.

Marvin can now be seen in the African Grasslands exhibit. Bongos are native to regions in Kenya, Africa and are the largest of the African forest antelope, according to the Zoo.

Marvin’s parents are 8-year-old Macie and 6-year-old Sherlock. Macie is also a mother to a rare set of female twins that were born in 2014.

The Eastern mountain bongo is listed on the IUCN Red List as “Critically Endangered” due to habitat loss. This is the 47th birth of the species in the U.S. in the last year. According to the Zoo, there could be less than 100 in their natural habitat.

