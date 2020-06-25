Henry Doorly Zoo to reopen more attractions this weekend

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is reopening more attractions.

The Lied Jungle will reopen on Friday, June 26, the Alaskan Adventure splash grounds will open on Saturday, June 27, and the Lozier Giant Screen Theater will open Monday, June 29.

The number of shows in the theater have been reduced to allow for sanitation between showings. They will also be spacing out seating.

The Zoo is asking all visitors to social distance and adhere to capacity requirements. Guests will need to make reservations in advance to enter the Zoo.