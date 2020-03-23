Henry Doorly Zoo to offer virtual experiences to promote social distancing

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is reminding the public to renew their memberships to help support the Zoo. They still remain closed to the public but are offering virtual experiences every day.

Every day at 2 p.m. the Zoo will be holding virtual behind the scenes tours to anyone who visits the Zoo's Facebook page.

Virtual field trips are also being offered to those who want a customizable experience, according to the Zoo.

To find out more email Educate@OmahaZoo.com.

