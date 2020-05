Citing guidance given at Gov. Pete Ricketts' Thursday afternoon news conference, Omaha Henry Doorly and Aquarium announced it will reopen Monday, June 1.

According to a Thursday news release, "the zoo has been planning for its reopening for about a month," and plans to unveil further details about "significant restrictions" on Tuesday.

"All of us at the Zoo are thrilled to welcome guests back as part of our mission," zoo president and CEO Dennis Pate said in the release.