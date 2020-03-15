Henry Doorly Zoo closes for March to avoid coronavirus spread

The Henry Doorly and Aquarium announced on Facebook that it will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month.

In the Facebook post, the Zoo says the decision was made based on Governor Pete Ricketts announcement of the first community spread case.

The Zoo also says that they are not aware of any guests or employees with positive coronavirus tests but will keep the public informed.

If you have purchased a ticket the Zoo will contact you separately, according to the post.