Henry Doorly Zoo and CHI Health team up to create virtual zoo tour for patients

CHI Health and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are teaming up to help bring a zoo-like experience to patients who can’t leave the hospital.

According to a release, a robot named Well-e will take patients from the CHI Health Immanuel Rehabilitation Institute on a virtual field trip to the zoo.

Patients with spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries will be able to experience the animals without leaving their hospital rooms.

The zoo will conduct a guided tour of the new Asian Highlands exhibit where they will see the Indian rhinos, snow leopards, sloth bears, and more.

The program starts during National Rehabilitation Week on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 9:30 a.m.

Officials are hopeful that eventually, the robot could potentially help patients also attend family events or sports games.

