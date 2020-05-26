Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium lays out rules for reopening June 1

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium plans to open to the public June 1st and has released a new set of guidelines to keep visitors and staff safe.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The zoo plans to open as a one-way Walking Safari, according to the release. There will be social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks as they navigate the zoo's exhibits.

High-trafficked areas will be marked by paw prints to encourage safe distances and signs will be placed throughout to direct traffic through the 1.8-mile one-way walking path.

The zoo says the point of entry will be at the main gates while the exit will be at the north gates.

In order to limit contact, the zoo is having all guests make reservations to enter the zoo in advance. You can do this on their website. This will not only limit contact but also keep capacity at 2,700 visitors.

Reservations can be made 2 days in advance. Times are available every half hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a members-only hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from June 1 through June 7.

Restrooms, concessions, and retail will be at outside venues. Drinking fountains will not be available.