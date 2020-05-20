Help us Stuff the Bus on June 4

You can help fight hunger by donating to the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food Drive sponsored by Methodist.

The drive is scheduled for Thursday, June 4. It will be held in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge.

Drive through and drop off non-perishable food items. All precautions will be taken to ensure that drop-off is safe for everyone.

We will start collecting food at 5 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The pantry provides food for more than 25,000 people in our community each year.

Special needs at the pantry this year include peanut butter, canned vegetables, pasta, and canned beans.

Help us fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Pantry.