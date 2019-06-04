Help us Stuff the Bus: Thursday food drive to help St. Vincent de Paul pantry

WOWT 6 News is sponsoring a food drive Thursday: With your help, we plan to stuff a bus full of food to help stock the shelves of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Hundreds of people come through this pantry every week — the need is great — getting food for their families.

Nancy Grovum gets food here for herself and for the other family members in her household.

“It’s not only me but my daughter and my almost 7-year-old grandson,” Grovum said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing that they do. It helps me out a lot.”

Officials here believe the need in our area is growing; traffic here is pretty steady, and people dealing with natural disasters also need help.

“Just due to circumstance around the Omaha area — I mean flooding disasters, that kind of thing — just people, in general, need that extra assistance from us,” pantry manager Jerry Brocky said.

It takes more than 100 volunteers to operate the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Jackie Tischer, one of the volunteers there, said giving back to the community is just the right thing to do.

“There are so many people that are less fortunate than the rest of us,” she said. “So just coming in, helping out a couple of hours a week, is the least I can do.”

All of this food to help feed hundreds of families and thousands of people comes from the generosity of others.

“We depend entirely on donations the whole idea of the pantry is neighbors helping neighbors,” said Marty Smith, executive director at St. Vincent de Paul.

Anyone can help out their neighbors by making a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

“It’s been around for 30 years almost, and we get 100 to 150 people every time we open up it up, and it’s twice a week,” Smith said. “A lot of people have to choose between either feeding the kids or fixing the car, and this really helps make that choice a little easier.”

Everybody’s stretched, he said.

“We see a lot of now grandparents with grandkids, and now with school out, there’s going to be more activities and more hungry kids hanging around.”

In particular, these days, the pantry is looking for more nutritious items.

“We’re particularly interested in things that are high in protein,” Smith said. “We’re trying to switch to a more nutritious balance of food, so we’re hoping people will donate things like can fish, nuts, things that are high in protein and are still non-perishable.”

The pantry can also use some other non-food items as well.

“Personal hygine is always something that’s important,” Smith said. “We don’t do a lot of Pampers. Diapers are — everybody comes in hoping for that, so if somebody has an extra store of that, that would be great.”

The pantry also accepts hygine items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, deodorant, and even detergents.

The pantry is open two days a week — and they don’t just hand visitors a bag of food.

“We do two pantry days each week — Tuesday and Thursday — and clients are allowed to come one calendar month,” said pantry manager Jerry Brocky. “It’s basically an open choice pantry, so you can select what you want. We don’t just give you a bag and send you on your way. …They can pick what they want according to their household size. Like, a single-household person would get 15 items; large families would get more.”