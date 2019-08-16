Helicopter down at Blair Airport - no serious injuries reported

Authorities have confirmed that a helicopter crashed at the Blair airport Friday morning but officials say if there were injuries, they are minor.

Word of the incident came out around 10 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed the helicopter down and the injury status.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Authorities are investigating.

We'll have additional information as it becomes available.

This incident follows the crash of a crop-dusting helicopter near the airport on July 27th. That helicopter went down in a field near County Roads 33 and 38. The pilot was air-lifted to the hospital for treatment but he was conscious, complaining of back pain and said to be otherwise in good condition.

