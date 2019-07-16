Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in rural Pottawattamie County

A helicopter used for commercial crop-dusting crashed Tuesday evening a rural area just south of the Council Bluffs Airport, authorities said.

Council Bluffs Police officers and Pott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene near 230th Street and Highway 92.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Denker said the crash happened when the helicopter tried to land on the back of a truck, while trying to refill with chemicals.

Crash investigators are trying to figure out what caused the helicopter to end up on its side, Denker said.

He said the pilot, described as a man in his 50s who isn't a resident of the area, was transported to the hospital in Council Bluffs with minor injuries.

Denker said his office is working with federal authorities on the crash investigation and are working to move the helicopter off the road.

