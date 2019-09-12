Heavy rains to the north raise water worries near the metro

Authorities are keeping a watchful eye on river levels around the metro in the aftermath of heavy rains that have slogged through South Dakota.

Our sister station, KSFY in Sioux Falls, reports serious flooding in city of Madision, northwest of Sioux Falls.

The station reported evacuations of several homes Thursday morning. One homeowner had several feet of water in her basement.

Several roads were underwater and impassable Thursday morning. In addition, many highways in and out of town were also flooded.

The Madison School District canceled classes Thursday due to the flooding. Dakota State University cancelled classes until noon.

According to the National Weather Service, the community had seven inches of rain overnight and a total of 11 inches over the past two days.