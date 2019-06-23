Heavy rains flood Des Moines streets

Heavy rains put a serious mess into the streets of Des Moines Saturday night.

Flash flooding set in and the forecast calls for more rain.

The National Weather Service says 2.5 inches of rain fell at the Des Moines airport, but more than 4 inches of rain fell in other nearby areas. A flood watch was issued on Sunday.

Rescuers had to help several people who became stuck in their cars after the water rose around them, and at least one car caught fire after an electrical wire fell on it.

