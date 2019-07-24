Lincoln Police say murder suspect is at large after deadly shooting

Lincoln Police said a woman is dead after a shooting in south Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police said one woman was killed durning a home invasion in south Lincoln on Wednesday morning. (Source: KOLN)

Police said the person, or people, responsible are still at large.

Police were called to a home near 26th and South Streets around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect or suspects entered the home, and then shot a 34-year-old woman and fled.

Lincoln Police said eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, six of whom were children. A 30-year-old man was also at the house.

LPD said the children ranged in age from 6-16, and the victim was the mother of five of the children.

"This is going to take time. But what we really need is in addition to the thoughts and prayers for members of this family and friends of the deceased, is if you know something about the events, preceding this incident, please call us at 402-441-6000 or 402-475-3600," said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed, and the children are currently being interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

LPD said the investigation is underway to find out what took place before the shooting took place and to determine if it was a targeted act.

Police also confirmed an adult male patient was dropped off at Bryan West hospital shortly after the reported shooting. Police said the man had undetermined injuries but did die at the hospital. Police cannot say if the injuries are related to the shooting.

