LPD: Driver dead after crashing into Chick-fil-A | No ongoing threat to public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver of a vehicle that crashed through a Chick-fil-A at 27th and Pine Lake Road is dead, police said.
According to Lincoln Police, around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area on reports of a vehicle driving through the building.
Police said the person who drove through the Chick-fil-A is deceased and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
“I just saw the employees running out of the building and crying, I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Aivree Chambers, a witness who was at a nearby Taco Bell. “...I’m a nurse, and I asked if there was anything I could do to help. They said there wasn’t anything actively going on in this situation and that everyone was safe.”
Witnesses on scene tell 1011 NOW a shooting took place after the vehicle crashed into the building.
They said a customer was angry inside the store prior to leaving and crashing the car into the store.
LPD released no additional details but will hold a police briefing at 4 p.m.
