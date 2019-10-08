LPD: Driver dead after crashing into Chick-fil-A | No ongoing threat to public

A driver of a vehicle that crashed through a Chick-fil-A at 27th and Pine Lake Road is dead, police said.

According to Lincoln Police, around 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area on reports of a vehicle driving through the building.

Police said the person who drove through the Chick-fil-A is deceased and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“I just saw the employees running out of the building and crying, I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Aivree Chambers, a witness who was at a nearby Taco Bell. “...I’m a nurse, and I asked if there was anything I could do to help. They said there wasn’t anything actively going on in this situation and that everyone was safe.”

Witnesses on scene tell 1011 NOW a shooting took place after the vehicle crashed into the building.

They said a customer was angry inside the store prior to leaving and crashing the car into the store.

LPD released no additional details but will hold a police briefing at 4 p.m.

