Heat lamp blamed for Papillion garage fire near high school

A small garage used to keep animals warm at a Papillion home caught fire Thursday, but no animals were harmed.

The Papillion-La Vista Community School District alerted parents of the situation as the fire was near Papillion-La Vista South High School.

A heat lamp is being blamed as the source of the fire, according to officials. The garage is off school property by close enough to make some think otherwise.

Three ducks could be seen waddling near the scene.

