Heartland support teams on the road for storm relief

As Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida, first responders from the Midwest are prepared to help.

Dozens of Nebraskans are either there or en route to assist as the damaging storm makes landfall.

By all accounts, Hurricane Dorian, despite showing some signs of weakening, will be powerful and destructive. When we have damaging tornadoes or wind storms causing massive power outages electrical crews from the south often help get the lights back on. In their time of need, we're there.

On Monday nearly two dozen crew members from Lincoln Electric and Grand Island Utilities loaded up their trucks and headed to Florida. Eight, three trailers -- power lines and supplies.

They can do both above-ground and below-ground power restoration.

“There will be thousands of us down there working day-in and day-out trying to get the power restored as quickly as possible. There is tons and tons of work to be done and even though there's that many of us it still takes a while."

Crews from the Omaha Public Power District arrived in Orlando Monday as millions of Floridians were evacuating.

For them, the idea is to be close and flexible and be able to react if the storm changes its path.