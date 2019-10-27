Heartland responds to death of terrorist

Senator Ben Sasse said Sunday "it's tremendous news," that a "bloody jihad" has come to an end with the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In response to President Trump's confirmation of the raid in which al-Baghdadi died, Sasse released the following statement:

“It’s tremendous news that the U.S. has ended Baghdadi’s bloody jihad. The President made the right call to take out this bloodthirsty monster who led ISIS as it raped and pillaged its way through Iraq and Syria. As Americans celebrate this victory, we must remain clear-eyed that this is no time to let off the gas: Baghdadi is gone but another animal will take his place as ISIS works to regroup.”

President Trump said Sunday morning that al-Baghdadi died after running into a dead-end tunnel and igniting an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his young children during a U.S. military raid in Syria.

The president said during remarks from the White House Diplomatic Room that al-Baghdadi spent his last moments in utter fear and claims that the IS leader was "whimpering and crying" and died as "a coward, running and crying." He said the U.S. received immediate and positive identification on the body and that the world is now a much safer place.

“The death of al-Baghdadi is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the U.S. Special Forces. I commend President Trump and our senior military leaders for successfully planning and completing this important mission. This represents a major victory in the war against ISIS and will make the world a safer place.”

Great news for all Americans that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in Northern Syria. He murdered thousands of innocents and raped an American aid worker before her death. We thank the U.S. Special Forces for bringing this evil man to justice.