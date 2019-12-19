Heartland representatives follow party leads in impeachment votes

Heartland lawmakers followed the lead of their respective parties Wednesday night as the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Comments from House members stretched for hour before the Wednesday evening votes to impeach.

Nebraska District 2 Rep. Don Bacon

"Simply put, there was no quid pro quo and no crime. There's only the majority's disdain for the President and that is not an impeachable offense. The election is in 10 months but the majority doesn't trust the American people. Too many have said that impeachment is necessary so the President is not re-elected in 2020 and that is shameful.”

Nebraska District 1 Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

"I have been concerned since the beginning of this impeachment process that it has been predetermined by a guilty verdict. It's unfair. It's wrong. Now every future President, Democrat or Republican, will have to worry that the impeachment process will be driven as a blunt-force political instrument."

Nebraska District 3 Rep. Adrian Smith

"This is an unfortunate day in the history of our great country. We must hope this political game does not set a precedent of which to follow into the future.">

Iowa District 5 Rep. Steve King

“For three years, sore loser Democrats have feverishly attempted to undo election results that they have never accepted, and these sham impeachment articles represent the futile culmination of the far-left’s impotent frustration and rage,”

Iowa District 3 Rep. Cindy Axne

“All Americans deserve responsible, ethical, and transparent elected officials. That's why, before I went to the House floor tonight, I took the time to hold a tele-town hall to explain directly to Iowans my vote on impeachment and to keep them updated on the work I'm doing.”