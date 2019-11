Public access to the Heartland of America Park will be restricted due to the Riverfront Revitalization Project.

According to a release from MECA, the closure which was originally scheduled for 2020 will start next week, Dec. 2nd at 6 a.m.

Heartland of American Park will remain closed until the project's completion in 2023, weather permitting, according to the release.

Signs and fences will go up in a few days.