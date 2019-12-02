Heartland of America Park closed for Riverfront Revitalization construction

As part of the Riverfront Redevelopment Project, the Heartland of America Park closed Monday.

Public access to the park will soon be restricted. The closure of the park came early the closure was scheduled for the beginning of 2020.

Ron Henrichs is one of the few people inside the park today getting a workout in before he no longer can in this area for a while.

“After it’s all done it’s going to be wonderful. It’s going to be a shame to not have it for a while but the whole plan all the way through is just wonderful,” said Henrichs.

The main entrance to the park is fenced in and construction crews are working their way closer to the park inside.

Kristyna Engdahl the communications director for MECA said, “What happened today was that access to the Heartland Park began to close, that means that the sidewalks and parking lots are going to be restricted but the public is going to notice that fences are going to go up around the park perimeter within the coming days.”

The redesigned park will include better walking paths, a place for rollerblading in the summer, and ice skating in the winter.

“The redesign of it is going to be so friendly for activities. Suddenly where the park is really hilly right now will have opportunities to have large scale outdoor events as well as year-round activities and family-friendly activities that will accommodate children of all needs and accessibilities as well all ages,” said Engdahl.

Ron says, all the construction will be worth the wait.

If the weather cooperates the park will stay closed for construction through 2023. Officials say work on the Gene Leahy mall is currently on schedule. The close to 300 million dollar redevelopment plan includes the Heartland of America Park, the Gene Leahy Mall, and Lewis and Clark Landing.

